The Police published this evening (Tuesday) extraordinary documentation from the helmet of a Yamam soldier during the special operation to release hostages Fernando Marman and Louis Har.

The fighters are recorded rescuing the hostages under heavy fire and while eliminating terrorists.

The Defense Ministry says that "during the complex rescue mission, heavy fire was opened on the fighters and towards the location of the hostages, both from inside the building and nearby buildings. In a professional and sharp response, the Yamam fighters responded and returned fire eliminating the terrorists while protecting the hostages with their bodies until they returned them home safely."

"We brought them home safely," says Police Superintendent Y., deputy company commander in the Yamam, who commanded the breakout force in the rescue operation.