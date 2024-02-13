Dear Mr. President:

Today, humanity is under attack by Islamic extremism across the world. Although the Iranian Ayatollahs and their surrogates throughout the Middle East presently target the residents of Israel and American security forces stationed in the region, their goal is much broader.

The terrorist organizations of Hamas, Hezbollah, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, the Houthis of Yemen, and more, have grown from local groups into monstrous entities, armed with a vast amount of destructive weapons. They do not share with us the values ​​of compassion and the sanctity of life, but exist only to destroy, murder and abuse. They are a threat not only to Israel and the Middle East but the entire world.

The Palestinian Authority, led by the Holocaust-denying Abu Mazen, is no different than all these Islamic terrorist organizations. In many ways, it is even more dangerous, because it hides its true face from the outside world. Every peace offering extended by the Israelis has led to an increase in terrorism in the Judea and Samaria and armament towards further conflicts with Israel. The senior officials of the Palestinian Authority expressed unreserved support for the massacres of October 7, prayed for the victory of the terrorists and hoped for the defeat of Israel, God forbid.

Over twenty years ago, the leading rabbis of Israel warned that, according to the Torah as delineated in the Jewish Code of Law Orach Haim, Chapter 329, carrying out the disengagement plan from the Gaza Strip would eventually lead to mass slaughter, which indeed has happened, to our great sorrow.

These same Rabbis now warn of an even greater danger. The establishment of a Palestinian Arab state – even the principled support for such an entity – will create a monstrous, terrorist entity on Israel’s very border, in close proximity to its major cities. Such an establishment will pose an existential danger to all the inhabitants of the Holy Land, God forbid, and will destabilize the entire Middle East.

President Biden!

The safety of millions of residents of the Land of Israel is in your hands, as well as the future of the entire region.

A Palestinian Arab state west of the Jordan River would doom the pro-US Hashemite regime east of the river, transforming Jordan into a platform of anti-US Islamic terrorism, triggering a domino scenario into the Arabian Peninsula, threatening every pro-US oil-producing Arab country, rendering a bonanza to Iran, Russia and China and causing a setback to global trade and the US economy and homeland and national security.

If you declare today that you will strongly oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state and will reject all compromises and concessions to the Islamic terrorist organizations, including Hamas and the Palestinian Authority -.

We are sure that the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the Creator of the world who promised the Land of Israel to the people of Israel in his Torah, will grant you and the entire United States abundant blessings, thanks to the true support for the defense of the people of Israel and the Land of Israel.

In the name of four hundred leading Israeli Rabbis, members of the Rabbinical Congress for Peace.