הסרטון בו מתועד יחיא סינוואר במנהרה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Discovery in the Hamas tunnels: During a military operation in Khan Yunis about two weeks ago, IDF soldiers managed to film a video of Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, walking inside a strategic Hamas tunnel, accompanied by his wife and children. Another person was seen leading them through the tunnel.

The IDF currently decided not to publish the video, indicating that he had apparently been in Khan Yunis in recent days.

Israel now believes that Sinwar has been disconnected from the Hamas leadership outside the Gaza Strip and did not take part in the proposal that the terrorist organization submitted to the mediators regarding the deal for the release of the hostages.

Israeli sources state that "Sinwar is running from cave to cave all the time – just like a mouse. He is terrified and is moving from one place to another in a frenzy. The only thing that can cause a deal is his real fear that any minute he will be killed, and only a deal will save him."

According to the sources, "If there is a chance for a deal, it is only because of military pressure; the IDF sitting on Sinwar's neck, and that in another second he will not be with us and they will kill him. He has no other reason than this. He does not need fuel, medicine or food. He knows that any minute he is going to be eliminated with his top team."