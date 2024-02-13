Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is holding up a shipment of American flour to Gaza because it is intended for UNRWA, Walla correspondent Barak Ravid reported.

According to the report, American officials claim that Smotrich is not allowing the shipment into Gaza because its destination is UNRWA, whose involvement in Hamas terrorism, including the October 7 massacre, has recently been proven.

Officials in the administration are outraged by the decision and claim that it violates a commitment by Prime Minister Netanyahu given to President Biden according to which all American aid will be allowed into the Strip.

COGAT is attempting to circumvent the Finance Minister's directive to prevent the flour from going to UNRWA by instead giving it to the UN World Food Program, which does not face the same accusations of involvement in terrorism as UNRWA.