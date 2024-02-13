T he prophecy of Joel in the Nevi’im (Book of Prophets) discusses a fountain that will flow from the house of God. We are to understand that the fountain is not one of water, but of a spiritual energy that, like water, can sustain the world.

The tremendous upheavals with the covid epidemic and now with the brutal attack of Israel by Hamas have had the effect of shifting our level of consciousness, so that we can now see and understand things that always existed but were not revealed to us. The new awareness is part of the process of preparation for the geula, the final redemption.

The fountain that will flow from the house of God (the Temple in Jerusalem) will be a source of nourishment for our souls, one of connection to godliness. But the Temple has not yet been rebuilt, and so we are in a process of creating an abode on earth worthy of receiving such a revelation of holiness.

Every human being is challenged to purify his thoughts and their expression. Devotion can flow from our lips like a fountain. Our intention of being attached to good eventually transforms the world. In Genesis, it says: “And God said, let there be light.” (Genesis 1:3) Why said? Genesis presents this image to impress upon us the power of the spoken word, holding the power of existence. As human beings, gifted with language, we are invited to become co-creators of the universe.

In Shemot 19:5, God says “you shall be to Me a segula out of all peoples.” Rashi translates segula as “treasure” while the Ohr HaChaim translates segula as “a charm that supersedes the laws of creation”. The term used for the Jewish people – Yehudi – comes from the root verb lehodot (to thank). As such, we have a segula for our nation that represents our divine essence: Thankfulness. This segula has the power to purify our vision and can be actualized in three forms:

Blessings: Eyes to see, electricity for warmth, a mother that loved us, a child born to us, fresh air for breath. If these seem insufficiently worthy of gratitude, ponder upon the angst of the person who does not have them.

Trials and heartaches of humanity; here is an appreciation that defies logic. This can be done in humility, trusting in a benevolent, divine plan; or can be meditated upon. Was death a liberation? Was illness a transformation? Did poverty instill compassion?

Foreseeing a vision: Touching upon supernatural spheres is consciously praising Gd for the miraculous wonder that has not yet materialized; concentrating upon a glorious outcome. One such vision could be Israel’s magnificient victory and the world’s alignment to true and honorable values.

We come now to the ultimate challenge of our era: focusing on meditation and verbalization of the goodness of God, whose intention, in his compassion, is for us to drink from a pure source and live in joy.

Are we living in joy? Do we express truth and beauty? Do we recognize God’s greatness and abundance?

If we can answer positively, perhaps we will merit to be counted amongst those who will witness the fountain that will flow from the house of God.

Batya Ayala Darmon lives with her husband and daughter in Eli and recently started a long-term transcription project of Likutei Moharan on Wikisource.