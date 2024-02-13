Hassan Nasrallah, secretary-general of Hezbollah made a speech this evening (Tuesday) and spoke about the talks on a proposal to calm the situation on the Lebanese border.

Nasrallah made a direct connection between the situation on the Lebanese border and the war in Gaza. "The front line in Lebanon is the result of our commitment to the residents of Gaza."

He stated that he would not be part of any settlement with Israel: "A 'strong' Israel is a threat to the region, and a 'deterred and frightened Israel' will weaken the threat it poses. What is happening to the people in Gaza must shock the conscience of every single person in the world."

The Hezbollah leader also sent a threat to Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant. "The Israeli Defense Minister must understand that if he starts a war against us, he will have two million refugees in the north, not one hundred thousand."