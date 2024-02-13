The office of Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), a Jewish Congressman, was vandalized by an anti-Israel activist for the second time, the New York Post reported.

Surveillance footage shows the masked vandal covering the office door with a red wax. The vandal also carried a sign that read, “The blood of my family on your f—ing hands.”

This is the second time that Rep. Goldman's office has been vandalized since the Hamas massacre of October 7. In November, he was targeted after participating in a rally in support of Israel in Washington DC which drew nearly 300,000 people. Then, vandals wrote the phrases “Blood on ur hands,” “free Palestine,” and “let Gaza live” on the sidewalk outside his office.

Goldman's communications director Madison Andrus said “Targeting, harassing, and threatening the young staff of a Jewish elected official at a time of record antisemitic violence is incredibly dangerous, deeply troubling, and counterproductive.”

Prior to the vandalism, an Instagram group called “NY10 Neighbors" posted a call for a protest outside the Congressman's office in response to reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was preparing to order the IDF to launch an offensive in the southern Gazan city of Rafah.