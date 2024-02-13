Major (res) Eitan Mellet was surprised to discover the desk of former Israeli Prime Minister Levi Eshkol in a house in the Bani Suheila neighborhood of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

Eshkol served as Prime Minister from 1963-1969, including during the Six Day War, when Israel regained control of the Gaza Strip from Egypt.

Mellet shared documentation from the table on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "During one of my company's operations in the Bani Suheila neighborhood in Khan Yunis, inside a beautiful and respectable house stood an old wooden table with this small sign on it."

"I wonder how Mr. Levy Eshkol's desk got to Khan Yunis?" he asked.

The inscription on the table read: "The table of the late Levi Eshkol." Donation of Dubek Ltd. 1981."

Mellet expanded on the discovery to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News. "We were in the middle of an attack on an important target that brought us a lot of intelligence and a few houses before the target we had to reach, we took another house. I went down with the company, and in the middle of the attack, hellfire in all directions, destruction, grenades, and whatnot, I entered the house and turned the table over, and suddenly I saw the small inscription. Crazy."

"I told myself I had to take it. I took the knife from my vest, removed the inscription, and put it in the vest. The event was a month ago and I completely forgot about it. I started to tidy up in the last few days and suddenly pulled out the inscription. It was a small anecdote from two months of fighting."

When asked if he believes the desk really belonged to the late Prime Minister, Mellet said: "I asked the soldiers if it made sense to anyone, based on when he died and when he was prime minister, and who the man was who gave him the table, we started to develop many theories. I don't know if it's true or not, but it's a really beautiful old wooden table, not modern but a respectable table. I don't know what happened to it, I don't know where it rolled, I took the small inscription and moved on."