In a joint operation of the Border Police, Shin Bet (ISA), and IDF today (Tuesday), Omar Fayed, a senior Hamas military leader in Jenin, was arrested.

Fayed was involved in multiple recent shooting attacks against IDF forces and planned to carry out additional attacks. During the operation, the forces fired at a gunman identified in the area.

Two Border Police officers were lightly wounded by shrapnel during the operation and were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. Their families were informed. The terrorist was handed over for further investigation by the security forces.

In the meantime, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police operated overnight to arrest 18 wanted persons throughout Judea and Samaria.

Seven wanted persons were arrested in Qalqilya and multiple weapons were confiscated. During the operation, one suspect attempted to run over the soldiers and was shot and killed.

Two wanted persons were arrested in Silwad and a significant amount of money earmarked for terrorist activity was confiscated.

Security forces confiscated weapons in Huwara and Hebron.

During a nine-hour operation in Al-Ram, dozens of suspects were interrogated, eight wanted persons were arrested, and weapons and military equipment were confiscated.