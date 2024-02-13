Paris decided to impose sanctions against 28 residents of Judea and Samaria, after Britain and the US imposed a similar decision.

The French Foreign Ministry said that "these steps are in line with the increase in settler violence against the Palestinian population in recent months."

"As we have said on many occasions, Israel is responsible to put an end to this and prosecute the perpetrators of the violence."

Officials in France added that they are working to have the sanctions against those settlers imposed throughout Europe as well.