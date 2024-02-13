Belgian MP Michael Freilich inquired of his country's Justice Minister, Paul Van Tigchelt, as to Hamas' activities in Belgium.

In response, the Minister stated that his Ministry had permitted Hamas to operate in Belgium through organizations that conceal Hamas' support.

Hamas' main operation in Belgium is lobbying and fundraising under the guise of collecting aid for Palestinians.

He cited as an example the charity EUPAC, which was founded in 2022 for the purposes of musical and cultural development among youth.

It was later clarified that the charity cooperates with Moroccan organizations for no apparent reason, especially since the directors of the charity have no direct connection to Morocco and define themselves as Palestinians.

Western media also reported that one of the directors of the charity is Majed Al-Zeer., who is thought to be the leader of Hamas in Europe.

"He has contacts all the way to the top of Hamas and organizes the activities of that group in several European countries," the The Times reported.

The report did not directly connect the charity to the Hamas operative, but the Belgian Justice Minister's answer did.

Freilich responded to the Justice Minister, and said that Belgium is not doing enough to counter Hamas' operations in the country.

"Surely it cannot be that organizations linked to Hamas, an organization on the terror list, can just go about their business in Belgium? How can you just let something like that happen without intervening? Their funds should have been frozen a long time ago and those people should have been arrested a long time ago. That nothing is happening really worries me,” he said.