Israeli President Isaac Herzog will depart for an official visit to Germany this weekend. The planned visit has drawn significant controversy due to claims that it will include Shabbat violations.

Similar criticism was leveled at the Prime Minister recently after he released a statement regarding the reduction of Israel's credit rating on Shabbat, and some time ago in which congratulated Israeli gold medalist Linoy Ashram on Shabbat.

The Director-General of the President's Residence called Interior Minister Moshe Arbel and clarified to him that the state meetings would be held only until Shabbat started, or after it had ended. Arbel wished the President success in his visit.

During his visit, President Herzog will speak in the Munich security conference, hold bilateral meetings, and meet the Jewish community in Munich.

He is expected to be joined by Foreign Minister Israel Katz. Minister Katz, the son of Holocaust survivors, has previously refused to visit Germany. This will be his first time in the country.