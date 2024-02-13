A stabbing attempt was thwarted near the town of Elazar in Gush Etzion, and the terrorist was neutralized.

The suspected terrorist was brought in moderate condition to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, suffering injuries to his lower body.

Security forces are examining whether the same terrorist attempted to ram military forces near the Gush Etzion Junction earlier on Tuesday.

In that incident, a vehicle drove wildly Tuesday morning towards IDF soldiers standing at a bus stop at the Gush Etzion Junction.

The vehicle did not succeed in harming either civilians or the soldiers, who returned fire. The terrorist then drove towards the town of Elazar, where he was neutralized and arrested.