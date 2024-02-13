When you examine the rhetoric of pro-Palestinians, when you cut through the fraud and lies of their narrative, one thing is clear. They all hate Jews. The Palestinian Arabs themselves, however, take it one stage further. They slaughter Jews.

They may dress it up in a supposedly "righteous" cause but, at the end of the day, all they have is this obsession with murdering Jews. Always have, even before they adopted a "Palestine" cause to cloak their anti-Semitism in a garb of nationalism.

Arabs were murdering Jews in the Middle East before there was a Palestinian Arab cause. They did it out of greed and envy of Jews who built and succeeded when they failed. Instead of learning from them, they killed and plundered.

Echoes of Gaza and the PA? No matter how many billions you give them they waste it on ways to murder Jews.

An early example was the murder of Jews who collectively farmed their land at Tel Hai in the northern Galilee in pre-state Palestine, then a barren district of a failing Ottoman Empire. Marauding Arab gangs repeatedly attacked the fortress in which the Jewish farmers lived until returning in greater force to kill and steal whatever they could find.

In the ensuing battle, eight Jews, including two women and the one-armed Jewish hero, Joseph Trumpeldor, who had fought with the British to liberate Palestine from the Turks and the Germans in 1917, were killed before the Arabs took off with whatever they could find. This losing battle became a symbolic landmark in Jewish folklore. Nothing to do with "Palestine" or statehood. Just violent lawless theft.

Haj Amin al-Husseini was the Islamic mufti of Jerusalem with a passionate hatred of Jews. In 1920, he perverted what had traditionally been a joyous annual Muslim festival of Nebi Musa into a mass Arab pogrom against the Jews in Jerusalem, which had been a Jewish majority town since 1860. Haj Amin al-Husseini whipped the Muslim crowds into a frenzy, ordering them to do what their fellow Arabs had done in the Galilee and other places in pre-state Palestine.

Although the Old City of Jerusalem was controlled by the British army, they did nothingto prevent the Arab slaughter, rape and plunder.

The following year, incited Arabs rioted in Jaffa. According to reports at the time, Arab men bearing clubs, knives, swords, and some pistols broke into Jewish buildings and murdered their inhabitants, while women followed to loot. They attacked Jewish pedestrians and destroyed Jewish homes and stores. They beat and killed Jews in their homes, including children, and in some cases split open the victims' skulls - but the Jews fought back.

By 1929, Arab riots had spread to Hebron, a town in which had had a Jewish presence since the days of Abraham. Sixty-nine Jews were killed under the lie that Jews were planning to seize control of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. This blasphemy has always been a fake, but always works as a trigger point for Jew-hating Arab leaders.

Scene of terror attack near Hevron Flash 90

Haj Amin al-Husseini fled Jerusalem after the British issued an arrest warrant. He made his way to Iraq and infiltrated himself into the Islamic leadership which fell under the control of the German Nazis in World War Two. Using their patronage, al-Husseini began to whip up Muslim sentiment against the Jews of Baghdad who had lived in peace and prosperity for centuries until June 1, 1941 when, on a Jewish holiday, the Iraqi Muslims were incited to violently dispossess the Jews. Armed with swords and clubs they murdered and raped their way through Jewish neighborhoods. That pogrom was called the Farhoud.

Echoes during the October 7th Palestinian Hamas atrocities.

There were incidents of Jewish women having their breasts cut off.

As the British approached, al-Husseini, with the aid of the Nazis, once again evaded British justice by fleeing to Berlin where he met Adolph Hitler and proposed the Final Solution to the Jewish Problem starting in Palestine. He was given control of a radio station to incite Muslims against Jews. He was given a Muslim army to indoctrinate and train. He visited concentration camps with Heinrich Himmler. All part of his plan for the extermination of Jews in the Middle East.

Mufti Amin al Husseini und Adolf Hitler Bundesarchiv, Bild 146-1987-004-09A / Heinrich Hoffmann / CC-BY-SA

With the Allies entering Germany, al-Husseini fled Berlin and via France arrived in Egypt where he lived under the patronage of a Cairo family with an ambitious young son to whom the Islamic leader became a mentor. This Egyptian young man changed his name to Yasser Arafat, and his identity into a Palestinian Arab.

Arafat learned his political strategy under the tutelage of the Soviets and his guerilla tactics in Vietnam. But his anti-Semitism? That he got from al-Husseini.

When he began his murderous terror campaign against the Jews of Israel, he did not do it in the name of "Palestine". In his own words to Italian journalist, Arianna Palazzi in 1970, “The question of borders doesn’t interest us. What you call Palestine is nothing but a drop in an enormous ocean. Our nation is the Arabic nation. The PLO is fighting in the name of Pan-Arabism. What you call Jordan is nothing more than Palestine.”

There you have it in his own words. The leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization telling the world that he was leading a guerrilla army fighting for a bigger cause, to dispossess the Jews in the name of Pan-Arabism, and admitting that Jordan is Palestine.

Only later, after he had raised a 40,000 strong army, hijacked planes to Jordan and blew them up, challenging King Hussein - only to be defeated in a war that became knowns as Black September and deported to Lebanon, did he change his political strategy into a campaign to dispossess the Jews of their right to live in peace and security in Israel.

As with all cowardly terror groups, Arafat’s terrorists targeted civilians including a children’s school in Maalot across the border from Lebanon, Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics, and an assassination attempt on the Israeli Ambassador to Britain which triggered Israel to go to war against Arafat’s terrorists in Lebanon.

When Israel was persuaded to accept a solution to solve the Palestinian Arab problem and end the incessant terror campaign against Israeli citizens, Israel agreed to hand over parts of its sovereign territory in the cause of a mutual peace, Arafat was invited to shake the hand of Israeli Prime Minister, Yitzhak Rabin, on the White House lawn watched by a smiling President Clinton.

The world relaxed as Arafat promised to deliver to Israelis “peace of the brave.” For this gesture he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. But, after allowing him to return to Ramallah, he gave us the peace of the grave.

Arafat killed more Jews after he received the Nobel Peace Prize than he did before.

Oslo Accord handshake Rabin, Arafat JNS photo

As Arafat was making his way out of exile in Tunis to regain his seat of power in Ramallah, Arafat visited a Johannesburg Mosque and told a critical congregation, who accused him of being a traitor to the Islamic cause, “Do not worry. This deal I made with the Jews is nothing more than the Treaty of Hudaibiyah.”

They knew what he meant.

Way back, when Mohammed failed to conquer Mecca, envisioned by him as the seat of his new religion, he negotiated a deceptive ten-year peace deal with the Quraish tribe at the neutral oasis of Hudaibiyah. The Quraish were assisted by the Jewish Banu Qurayza tribe. The Quraish put their trust in him and went about their commerce and business, dropping their defenses in the process.

As years went by, Mohammad built up his forces and struck the unsuspecting Quraish and conquered Mecca. He celebrated his victory by having a trench cut. He gathered eight hundred Jewish men and boys, beheaded them, and took their wives and daughters as slaves for his men to do as they wished with them.

Echoes of Hamas on 7 October 2023.

Did Hamas really think they were setting out to conquer Israel on that day?

Or was there intent to display a tradition of murder, torture, rape and humiliation of Jews that would shock the world and impress the Middle East?

Mahmoud Abbas, he who claims that Jews are defiling the Temple Mount with their filthy feet, he who decreed that any Arab selling land to Jews will be executed, he whose land must be Judenrein, he who incites and pays Arabs to murder Jews in his dastardly “Pay to Slay” reward scheme. Can anyone honestly suggest that this man, educated at a Moscow University in Holocaust denial, is not an antisemite?

The umbilical link is on the voice recording of a Hamas terrorist on an Israeli kibbutz on 7 October who excitedly called his parents to tell them, “I’m talking to you from a Jewish woman’s phone. I killed her and I killed her husband. I killed ten with my own hands! Dad! Ten, With my own hands. Ten! Their blood is on my hands.”.

He didn’t say “Israeli” in Arabic. He said “Jewish.” He proudly told his parents that he had killed ten Jews and received their blessings.

Think of the money he, or his family, is entitled to from Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority.

Is this the man that the US Administration really believes should be the leader and agency to replace Hamas in Gaza? Is that the best they can come up with?

And, as for you Americans, have you noticed that the ones marching on your streets screaming “Death to Jews!” “Gas the Jews!” Allah Akbar!” are the ones who also campaign for Palestine with the genocidal chant “From the River to the Sea,” a lethal slogan calling for the genocide of Jews?

Can anybody doubt that Arab Palestinism is not about the genocide of Jews?

Can anyone doubt that the threat of Arab Palestinism has not spread globally as it did in the days of al-Husseini, as we witness Jewish students barricading themselves in libraries on their campuses, or Jewish families living in fear behind bolted doors in the West?

Paul Kessler, a 69-year-old Los Angeles Jew, was clubbed on the head and killed by a bullhorn wielding Palestinian Arab professor in Los Angeles. The reason he was killed was because he held an Israeli flag.

That should have been a Jewish Lives Matter moment, but it wasn’t. American Jews don’t have the gumption that African Americans do.

He may have been the first fatal Jewish victim of Arab Palestinism in America, but he won’t be the last. There are antisemitic incidents every day in the "land of the free."

One thing we Jews have learned throughout our history. It begins with words, but it never ends there.

God help us! Literally!

Barry Shawis at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.