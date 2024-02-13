תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops continued operational activities in western Khan Yunis. The troops killed over 30 terrorists and strengthened operational control of the area with targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure, sniper ambushes and patrols.

In western Khan Yunis, two terrorists attempted to move under the cover of the Gazan civilian population. One of the terrorists was also identified pointing a pistol at an IDF vehicle. The troops immediately responded, killing the two terrorists.

"This is another example of Hamas’ systematic use of the civilian population as a human shield for its military activities in the Gaza Strip," an IDF source stressed.

Additionally, IDF troops identified a number of terrorists transferring explosive devices on a motorcycle in the area of Khan Yunis. The troops directed an aircraft that struck and eliminated the terrorist cell.

חיסול מחבלים מהאוויר דובר צה"ל

IDF troops also directed strikes on two weapons storage facilities located inside the residences of terrorists.

In central Gaza, IDF troops killed approximately ten terrorists over the past day. During the activity, the troops identified a terrorist cell entering a compound where an anti-tank missile was being prepared to fire at IDF troops. Within a few minutes, an IDF fighter jet targeted and killed the terrorists.