After nearly a week of sunshine and warmth, winter is returning to Israel, to stay at least until the start of next week.

On Tuesday, temperatures will rise, reaching above seasonal average. During the night, local rainfall will begin, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. There is a chance of flooding in the southern and eastern streams.

Wednesday will see local rainfall in southern Israel, and there is a slight chance that southern and eastern streams will flood. Temperatures will drop significantly.

On Thursday, there will be rainfall in most areas of Israel, as well as isolated thunderstorms. There is a chance of flooding in the southern and eastern streams. Temperatures will drop again, reaching slightly below seasonal average.

Friday will see intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel, as well as thunderstorms. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon, and harsh winds will blow. Local rainfall is expected in southern Israel, and there is a chance that southern and eastern streams will flood. Temperatures will drop again, to lower than seasonal average.