Sources in the Gaza Strip estimate that, following the successful operation in which Israeli forces rescued hostages Fernando Marman and Louis Har, Hamas will take measures to increase the security of the hostages it is holding.

Kan 11 News reported on Monday evening that, according to estimates, Hamas will increase the number of guards and may even try to transfer more of the hostages to the underground tunnels, with the understanding that Israel will find it more difficult to carry out a rescue operation inside the tunnels.

The same sources claimed that Hamas is trying to find out how Israel managed to get intelligence on the exact location of Marman and Har.