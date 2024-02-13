The US administration is demanding from Israel that, in any action in Rafah which results in the closure of the border crossing, additional crossings will be activated for the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip, Kan 11 News reported on Monday.

According to the report, US officials said that "there must be many points of entry of aid into Gaza." The demand was also raised during the recent meetings of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Israel.

The Rafah crossing is considered the main route through which humanitarian aid enters the Gaza Strip and it is estimated that an Israeli operation in Rafah will cause it to be shut down or have its activity reduced.

The US administration demands that Israel find alternatives so as not to harm the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, even during an Israeli operation in the area.

Israeli security officials informed Egypt of the start of the operation in Rafah on Sunday night, in which two Israeli hostages were freed from captivity, and told them that it was a one-off event to free the two hostages. Egyptian media reported earlier that Cairo contacted Israel and asked for clarifications regarding the operation.

These talks between Israeli and Egyptian security officials, during the night, took place amid tensions between the countries over Egypt's fear of an IDF operation in the Rafah area which, according to the Egyptians, could lead to the infiltration of masses of Gazans into its territory through the border.