The Prime Minister's Office announced on Monday evening that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to appoint Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis to the position of Consul General of Israel in New York.

The appointment was made in coordination with Foreign Minister Israel Katz and will be submitted for government approval.

In the wake of the appointment, Akunis will leave his position in the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology. One of the goals of the move is to reduce the number of ministers in the government and replace Akunis with a minister who is currently serving in another ministry. Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel is likely to take over the Science Ministry.

Talks have taken place between Netanyahu and Akunis in recent weeks about a number of positions in the US, but due to the fact that it is unclear if and when they will become vacant, it was agreed that Akunis would go to New York.

The post of Consul General in New York has not been filled by anyone since Asaf Zamir resigned from the post on the day Netanyahu fired Minister Gallant from the Ministry of Defense, before ultimately backing down from the dismissal.