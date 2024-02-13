Ahead of a summit of intelligence chiefs to be held in Cairo on Tuesday, Israel formulated a new draft of its position regarding an agreement for the release of hostages, Kan 11 News reported on Monday evening.

According to the report, sources familiar with the details of the negotiations say that the new draft has "a certain flexibility" on the part of Israel, hoping to lead to a breakthrough in the talks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to authorize a high-ranking Israeli delegation to go to Cairo on Tuesday.

The Israeli members of the delegation, which includes Mossad chief David Barnea and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar, will meet with the head of the CIA, the head of Egyptian intelligence and the Qatari prime minister in order to advance the negotiations for the release of the hostages.

The delegation will also hold talks on the planned IDF operation in Rafah.

This past Friday, it was reported that Israel has decided to reject most of Hamas’ demands for a new hostage release deal.

According to the report, the War Cabinet agreed that Hamas' demands are ridiculous and unrealistic, and therefore there is no point in attending talks in Egypt until those demands are watered down.

Last week, Hamas finally provided the Qatari government with its response to the proposed deal after days of dragging its feet.

As a precondition for any arrangement, Hamas demands a complete halt to Israeli military activity in Gaza, including its airspace.

Despite all the conditions that Hamas set for a deal, a senior Biden administration official told NBC News that the response provided by the terrorist organization was “generally positive.”