The Yemeni Houthi rebel group accidentally attacked a ship in the Red Sea which was headed for Iran, the nation that directs the Houthi's activities.

Two missiles were fired at the bulk carrier Star Iris, a ship that flies the flag of the Marshall Islands and is owned and operated by a Greek corporation. The vessel suffered damage in the attack but no one on board was injured.

The Houthis have attacked numerous commercial vessels in the Red Sea since October 7 in support of fellow Iranian proxy Hamas following Hamas' massacre of over 1,200 people in southern Israel.

The continued attacks on merchant ships have led to reprisals by the US and Western nations in an attempt to protect global shipping.

Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said following the accidental firing on a vessel bound for Iran that the Houthis "will not hesitate to carry out more operations in retaliation to the Zionist crimes against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, as well as in response to the ongoing American-British aggression against our dear country."

Iran provides training, arms, and funding to numerous terrorist organizations throughout the Middle East, including the Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah.