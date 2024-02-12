The IDF this evening (Monday) published additional footage from the rescue of Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70) from Rafah last night after they had spent more than four months in Hamas captivity.

"The hostages are in our hands, safe and sound, we are boarding a helicopter and flying to Tel Hashomer Hospital," a soldier announced.

After Marman and Har were taken to an IDF helicopter for their flight to the hospital, the Shayeter 13 officers who accompanied them asked, "Welcome back. How are you guys? How are you doing?"

"Shocked, shocked, all right," one of the freed hostages responded.