Not content with spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories, denying Israel’s right to defend the lives of its children, and condemning calls to compel Hamas to release its innocent hostages, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese demonstrated that she is pure evil once again on Saturday when she denied that the Hamas massacre of October 7 was antisemitic.

Albanese was apparently angered by the words of French President Emmanuel Macron, who called the October 7 attacks "the largest antisemitic massacre of our century."

This is as plainly true as saying that water is wet. Hamas’ charter calls for the destruction of the Jewish people. The charter states, “Our battle against the Jews is great and fateful, and all honest means are necessary for it,” making no distinction between Israelis and Jews. It quotes a hadith which reads, “The time [Judgment Day] will not come until Muslims fight the Jews and kill them and until the Jew hides behind the rocks and trees, and then the rocks and trees will say: ‘Oh Muslim, oh servant of Allah, there is a Jew hiding behind me, come and kill him.’”

Copies of Mein Kampf, one of the holy books of antisemitism, have been found in the homes and possession of Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

An annotated version of "Mein Kampf" is available online. Wassilios Aswestopoulos/NurPhoto via Getty Images

One of the terrorists who partook in the atrocities of October 7 proudly boasted to his parents over the phone: ‘I killed 10 Jews!”

And the death toll, over 1,200 in just 1 day, was the highest if any massacre committed against the Jewish people not just in the 21st Century, but since the Nazi Holocaust.

It would take an antisemite to even think to deny the antisemitic nature of what happened on October 7.

What was Albanese’s response? She wrote: "The 'greatest antisemitic massacre of our century'? No, Mr. @EmmanuelMacron. The victims of 7/10 were not killed because of their Judaism, but in response to Israel's oppression. France & the international community did nothing to prevent it.”

“My respects to the victims," she added, as if she had not just danced on their graves.

Albanese could not simply let the French President’s statement stand. She had to tell him he was wrong to see antisemitism in the slaughter of Jewish men, women, and children, in the joy the killers took in shedding Jewish blood, in the words of those proclaiming how much they hate Jews and want every last Jew to die. She had to tell him that the blame rested not with Hamas, the bloodthirsty organization whose only purpose for existing is to finish the job Hitler started, but with the Israeli victims.

She felt so strongly about that last point that she rushed to publish a book less than a month after the massacre specifically blaming the Jews for inviting their own slaughter. In a move which her sick mind must have thought was clever, she co-opted the title 'J'Accuse,' the phrase used by publicist Emile Zola to call out the antisemitism of the show trial of Alfred Dreyfus in France in 1898.

Albanese is hardly alone in denying that the atrocities committed on October 7 were antisemitic, blaming Israel for the slaughter of its children, and dehumanizing the victims. But unlike the student groups at Harvard that signed a statement blaming Israel for Hamas’ crimes or the students who chant ‘from the river to the sea’ without any idea of which river and which sea they are talking about, Albanese is supposed to be an adult, a public figure with influence, and a diplomat for the United Nations. She cannot plead ignorance for spouting such evil.

Albanese’s latest antisemitic diatribe is most reminiscent of the diatribes spouted by Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, a professional Holocaust denier who claimed this past summer that "They say that Hitler killed them because of their Jewishness. Not so.”

“They (the Nazis) fought them because of their social role and not because of their religion. Hitler fought the Jews because they dealt in usury and money," Abbas said, repeating the same antisemitic lies he has told multiple times.

Albanese’s statements are no different from Abbas’. Like Abbas, she denies that genocidal antisemites are genocidal antisemites. Like Abbas, she blames the Jews for having been massacred.

Albanese’s statements both before and after October 7 leave little room for doubt. She supports Hamas.

She supports Hamas in its goal of wiping out the State of Israel.

She supports Hamas in its goal of annihilating the Jewish people from the face of the Earth.

She supports Hamas in its stated intention of repeating the atrocities of October 7 ad infinitum until there are no Jews left alive between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

That is the only explanation for how someone in her position can support Hamas so thoroughly despite knowing full-well what Hamas is. That is the only explanation for why she insists on denying that antisemitism was involved in October 7 when Hamas has done nothing to hide the fact that antisemitism was the prime motivating factor in carrying out the massacre.

That is the only explanation for how after Israel suffered atrocities and horrors on the scope and scape of October 7, she can still claim that Israel does not have the right to defend itself.

The goal of Albanese since October 7 has been clear, to present Israel as so evil that massacres like October 7, that literal genocide, are a normal and predictable response. That is the purpose for which she wrote the book she outrageously titled 'J'Accuse,’ to make October 7 normal.

Jewish babies were baked in ovens. To say that this had nothing to do with their Jewish birth is antisemitic. It is evil.

Jewish babies were beheaded. To say that this had nothing to do with their Jewish birth is antisemitic. It is evil.

Jewish Holocaust survivors were assaulted, murdered, and kidnapped. To say that this had nothing to do with their Jewish identity is antisemitic. It is evil.

Jewish women were raped en masse, their bodies mutilated. To say that this had nothing to do with their Jewish identity is antisemitic. It is evil.

Over 1,200 people were slaughtered because some people think Jews do not have the right to lie in safety and security, and because they think that Jews do not have the right to self-determination. To say this had nothing to do with antisemitism is antisemitic. It is evil.

Francesca Albanese has made it her mission to use he position as a UN Special Rapporteur to do everything in her power to protect and defend evil.

She has made it her mission to do everything in her power to protect and defend the modern-day Nazis who seek to erase the Jewish people from history.

She has made it her mission to empower Hamas as much as possible so that it can liberate the land of Israel from any presence of the people of Israel.

She has made it her mission to ensure that Hamas has international legitimacy to slaughter more Jews than Hitler managed, as the ambitions of Hamas she seeks to advance require the deaths of all seven million Jews who currently live in Israel, before Hamas moves on to the rest of the Jews scattered across the world.

And she has made it her mission to prevent Israel from ever taking any action to protect itself, its citizens, or even its babies from being slaughtered in their cribs.

Francesca Albanese is antisemitic. She is also evil.

Gary Willigis a member of the Arutz Sheva news staff.