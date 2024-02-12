Israeli singer Lior Farhi has died suddenly of a heart attack at 53. Left behind a wife and three children.

He was born in 1970 in Ra'anana and at the age of 16 had already begun to sing professionally. 8 years later, in 1995, produced his first album, ‘Silent As Stone’.

He would go on to produce several more successful albums, including ‘All My Life' which went to platinum, ‘Madman’, which went double platinum, ‘Dying For You’, which went triple platinum, and ‘Gift’, which made quintuple platinum.

Singer Eyal Golan mourned his fellow singer: “I am shocked and cannot digest this news. Lior was a great and dear friend for many years, a giant of a singer, a talented artist, and a milestone in eastern music.”

Culture Minister Miki Zohar likewise mourned Lior: “I was starting to hear of the premature death of singer Lior Farhi. Always made one happy and some music as a privilege and something to love in life.”

“Lior was a pleasant individual whose primary focus was making people happy with his exceptional talent for singing and the wide smile that characterized him. May his memory be blessed.”