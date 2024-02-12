Footage of the hostage rescue operation in Rafah IDF Spokesman

The IDF this afternoon published aerial footage from the operation in Rafah overnight in which Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70) were freed after more than four months in Hamas captivity.

Earlier, the now-freed hostages were reunited with their families.

רגע המפגש דובר צה"ל

Idan Bejerano, son-in-law of Louis Har, told Kan News, "At three o'clock in the morning, they told us, 'We have them, come to Tel Hashomer.' Louis underwent tests, he looks pale and is somewhat in shock. He asked about how we were doing, how the grandkids are. He didn't even forget that it's my birthday today."

Geffen, Clara Marman's daughter, said, "They are very aware of what has happened here since October 7. There was nonstop psychological warfare against them. Fernando told me that they told him that everyone went back to life as usual and no one was looking for them. But between themselves, they told each other, 'Don't believe that.'"