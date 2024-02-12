תקיפת הרכב בלבנון דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Monday afternoon took responsibility for a strike on a vehicle in Lebanon.

Earlier Monday, Lebanese media reported that a UAV carried out an aerial strike on a vehicle in Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, killing a number of people.

Sky News Arabia reported that the target was Mohammed Abed a-Rasoul Alwiya, Hezbollah's commander for the Maroun El Ras region. Later reports said that Alwiya, a member of Hezbollah's military arm, had survived the attack.

The IDF confirmed, "A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a series of Hezbollah terror targets in the area of southern Lebanon."

"During the strikes, an aircraft struck a vehicle in which Hezbollah terrorists were identified in the area of Maroun El Ras. Additionally, a number of terrorist infrastructure were destroyed in the areas of al-Adisa and Khiam.

"Furthermore, the IDF struck two military structures and a military site in the areas of Tayr Harfa and Maroun El Ras."