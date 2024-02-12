President Joe Biden has been vulgarly letting out his frustration with his failure to convince Israel to change its military tactics in Gaza during recent private conversations, some of them with campaign donors, NBC News reported citing five people directly familiar with his comments.

According to the report, he has named Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the primary obstacle, saying he is trying to get Israel to agree to a ceasefire, but Netanyahu is “giving him hell” and is impossible to deal with.

“He just feels like this is enough,” one of the people said of the views expressed by Biden. “It has to stop.”

The report states that many of those who spoke to the President about the issue were shocked by his frankness. According to some of the sources he referred to Netanyahu as “this guy." In at least three recent instances, Biden has called Netanyahu an “a**hole,” according to three of the people directly familiar with his comments.

Asked about Biden’s private comments about Netanyahu, a spokesperson for the National Security Council said in a statement that the two leaders have a respectful relationship. “The president has been clear where he disagrees with Prime Minister Netanyahu, but this is a decades-long relationship that is respectful in public and in private,” the spokesperson said.

This is not the first report of the US President's foul-mouthed comments about the Israeli leader. Last week Politico reported that he has privately called the Prime Minister a “bad f***ing guy,” people who have talked to the president said.

Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates denied last week's report and stated: “The president did not say that, nor would he.”

He added that the two leaders have “a decades-long relationship that is respectful in public and in private.”