An indictment was submitted on Monday against a resident of Tayibe after a pistol belonging to a Yamam officer who fell on October 7th was found in his possession.

Approximately a week and a half ago, officers from the Tayibe police station carried out a joint operation in the city with detectives from the Kfar Saba station.

After a short chase, the officers arrested the suspect, a 27-year-old resident of Tayibe, and upon searching the area located a pistol that was in the suspect's possession.

The pistol's details showed that it was stolen, in a way that is not yet known, from a Yamam officer who fell in battle on October 7th.