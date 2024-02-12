Amb. Brodsky and his son

Sergeant First Class Eyal Brodsky, son of Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky, was severely injured while fighting in Khan Yunis.

Ambassador Brodsky is on his way to Israel.

Eyal is doing well, and is recovering after undergoing surgery.

Eyal Brodsky and another soldier were severely injured in the incident which killed Sergeant first class Adi Eldor, 21, and Sergeant first class (res.) Alon Kleinman, 21.

Hours later, the IDF successfully rescued two elderly hostages, Fernando Marman and Louis Har, from captivity in Rafah.