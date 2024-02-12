Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas met on Monday in Doha with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

WAFA, the Palestinian Authority news agency stated that the two discussed the latest developments in the situation in the Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip, "which is subjected to a war of extermination from the Israeli killing machine."

Abbas warned against the consequences of an Israeli offensive in Rafah and called on the international community, especially the US, to force Israel to stop the war.

"If carried out, an attack on Rafah will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe and hideous massacres aimed at displacing the Palestinian people from their land and homeland, in a repetition of the Nakba of 1948 and 1967, we will not allow for them to happen again, no matter what happens."

Regarding the day after the war, Abbas said that a diplomatic solution must be found based on legitimate international resolutions and the Arab peace initiative which will end the "occupation" and establish a Palestinian state whose capital is eastern Jerusalem within the 1967 borders.

According to the chairman the activities now concentrate on mobilizing international support to recognize the state of Palestine, obtaining full membership in the United Nations by a decision of the UN Security Council, and holding an international peace conference with international guarantees and a specific timetable.