Footage of a strike in Lebanon

Lebanese media reported Monday morning that a UAV carried out an aerial strike on a vehicle in Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.

A number of people were killed in the strike.

According to Arab media, the IDF is responsible for the UAV strike, which was carried out next to a government hospital.

Sky News Arabia reported that the target was Mohammed Abed a-Rasoul Alwiya, Hezbollah's commander for the Maroun El Ras region,

Early Monday afternoon, reports in southern Lebanon said that Alwiya, a member of Hezbollah's military arm, had survived the attack.

Also on Monday morning, the Sabereen news agency reported explosions near the airport in Aleppo, Syria.

The explosions were reportedly caused by an Israeli attack in the area.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

Last week, Syrian media reported explosions in the Homs area, in western Syria, as a result of an air strike which was blamed on Israel.