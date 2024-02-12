Footage from Gaza on Monday morning revealed the site of the heroic rescue operation, in which two elderly hostages were rescued from deep in Rafah by the IDF.

Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70) were rescued in a nighttime operation which saw Israeli security forces storm a building in Rafah, breaking in through the roof and pulling the hostages out, while engaging the three terrorists guarding them in a gunfight.

One IDF soldier was injured in the operation.

Fernando and Louis were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from Nir Oz on October 7, together with Louis' partner and Clara Marman (64), her sister Gabriela Leimberg (59), and her daughter Mia Leimberg (17), who were released in a November 2023 prisoner swap.

Louis and Fernando are doing well and are undergoing medical testing in Sheba Medical Center.