Sheba Medical Center on Monday morning published the first photo of rescued hostages Louis Har and Fernando Marman, who were rescued from Rafah, Gaza, by the IDF on Sunday night.

Idan Bejerano, son-in-law o f Louis Har, told Kan News, "At three o'clock in the morning, they told us, 'We have them, come to Tel Hashomer.' Louis underwent tests, he looks pale and is somewhat in shock. He asked about how we were doing, how the grandkids are. He didn't even forget that it's my birthday today."

Geffen, Clara Marman's daughter, said, "They are very aware of what has happened here since October 7. There was nonstop psychological warfare against them. Fernando told me that they told him that everyone went back to life as usual and no one was looking for them. But between themselves, they told each other, 'Don't believe that.'"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday morning said, "Fernando and Louis - welcome home."

"I salute our brave soldiers for their bold action which brought about their release. Only continued military pressure, until a complete victory, will bring about the release of all of our hostages. We will not miss any opportunity to bring them home."

On Monday morning, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari provided additional details on the complex rescue operation: "At 1:49a.m. the special forces broke into the building in Rafah. The hostages were on the second floor. From the moment we began the operation, the soldiers embraced Louis and Fernando and began a difficult gunfight. Aerial support allowed the force to cut contact and hit the Hamas terrorists. The soldiers pulled the hostages out of the apartment, and they were rescued under fire until they reached the safe area. It was a very stressful and very moving night."

He stressed, "Even after the successful rescue operation, we do not forget that 134 hostages are being held in Gaza. I turn to them with a message: If you hear me, know that we are very determined to bring you home, and we will not miss any opportunity for that. We will continue to make every effort to bring all of the hostages home."