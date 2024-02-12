Idan Bejerano, the son-in-law of Louis Har who was rescued overnight from Hamas captivity in a joint IDF, ISA, and Israel Police operation, told Aryeh Golan on Kan Reshet Bet radio about their first meeting after the rescue.

"We met and embraced, now the day can begin," Bejerano stated.

He added: "He is surrounded by his family and children. He is smiling and hasn't started to tell us (what happened). At least today, we can give a bit of good news to the people of Israel. Louis and Fernando seem fine, we are still in the joy of the beginning. There were a lot of tears during the first hug, he was more worried about us than we were about him. Louis and Fernando show optimism."

Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70) were rescued from Hamas captivity in Rafah overnight in a joint IDF, ISA, and Israel Police operation.

Both were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on October 7, together with Louis’ partner Clara Merman, his sister Gabriela Leimberg, and her daughter Mia Leimberg, who were freed during the hostage release deal with Hamas in November.