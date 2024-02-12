North Korea has successfully developed a new ballistic control system for a multiple rocket launcher along with controllable shells, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media KCNA.

The Academy of Defense Science, which oversees the country's missile development, conducted a "ballistic control" test firing of 240-mm caliber controllable multiple rocket launcher shells on Sunday, KCNA said.

The report added that the strategic value of the 240 mm-caliber multiple rocket launcher will be "reevaluated" its role in battlefields will also increase due to what it called "rapid technical improvement."

The development of the shell and the ballistic control system will make a "qualitative change" in its army's multiple rocket launcher force, it stated.

North Korea, which has tested dozens of missiles in the last year including its first intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017, has upped the rhetoric in recent weeks.

Last month, the country launched a hypersonic missile. In response, South Korea, the United States and Japan carried out joint naval drills in waters off southern Jeju Island.

North Korea then announced it had tested an "underwater nuclear weapon system" in response to the joint naval exercises.

In late January, North Korea tested its new strategic cruise missile, claiming the test-firing had no impact on the security of neighboring countries.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in late December that Pyongyang would not hesitate to respond with a nuclear attack when an enemy provokes it with nuclear weapons.

Days later, Kim told the country's military commanders that the most powerful means must be mobilized to destroy the United States and South Korea if they choose a military confrontation.