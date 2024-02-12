A poll conducted on Sunday by pollster Camil Fuchs for Channel 13 News found that the Religious Zionist Party, led by Minister Bezalel Smotrich, gains 6 seats.

Benny Gantz has 37 seats in the poll, the Likud has 18 seats, Yesh Atid wins 13 seats and Yisrael Beytenu has 10 seats. Shas maintains its strength with 9 seats and Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit Party has 8.

United Torah Judaism wins 7 seats in this poll, Ra'am and Hadash each win 4 seats, and Labor and Balad do not pass the electoral threshold.

The poll found that Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope Party wins five seats in the event that it separates from the National Unity Party.

If New Hope runs separately, National Unity would win 32 seats, five fewer than it would if it runs on a joint ticket with New Hope.

To the question of whether extensive conscription of haredim should be forced within the Draft Law, or whether the current exemption should remain in place, 54% of the respondents claimed that haredim should be forced to enlist in the army, and 29% answered that the current exemption should remain in place.

In addition, 30% of the respondents claimed that their preferred option is to hold elections immediately, another 30% support the continuation of the term of the current government, and 29% said that a new government should be established within the current Knesset.