MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party), a member of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, arrived on Sunday evening at the offices of Al Jazeera in Israel.

Sukkot arrived at the scene after the IDF’s Arabic spokesman revealed that the IDF had found the laptop of an Al Jazeera journalist in a Hamas base.

Sukkot spoke with the employees, placed on their desk the bill he submitted together with more than 20 Knesset members that would shut down the channel, and called on the government to close Al Jazeera.

"We need to put an end to this disgrace, the State of Israel cannot allow a channel that helps the enemy broadcast from its capital," Sukkot said.

The MK also presented a number of cases, in which, among other things, the channel encouraged and supported terrorism, revealed the locations of soldiers in order to prevent harm to terrorists, and also an interview in which a senior presenter at the station verbally attacked the mother of a kidnapped woman who is being held captive by Hamas.

Upon leaving Al Jazeera's offices, MK Sukkot added, "I came here to ask the obvious question - how does the state allow Al Jazeera to continue broadcasting? They harm the security of the country and serve the enemy. As far as I'm concerned, let them go to Gaza, return to Qatar, they are not welcome here."

"I call on the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, and the Minister of Communications not to wait for the bill I submitted and to carry out the required decision that has already been made - and to immediately shut down all the channel's broadcasts in the country. I will continue to come here until the broadcasts of Nazi propaganda from the territory of Israel stop," said Sukkot.