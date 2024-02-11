The scene of the attack in Jerusalem

A terrorist attempted to stab police officers on Sunday evening near the Lion's Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Law enforcement stated that the suspect was neutralized. A large force of police have arrived at the scene.

Emergency medical teams reported that a police officer was wounded, apparently by shrapnel, and is being treated at the scene.

Several minutes later, an Arab terrorist attempted to stab an IDF soldier who was guarding a road near the village of Housan in the Etzion Brigade.

The soldiers fired at the terrorist and eliminated him. No soldiers were wounded.