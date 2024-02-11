Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Joe Biden on Sunday in a phone conversation that lasted approximately 45 minutes.

According to the White House, the President reaffirmed "our shared goal to see Hamas defeated and to ensure the long-term security of Israel and its people."

In addition, the two discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas. Biden emphasized the need to capitalize on progress made in the negotiations to secure the release of all hostages as soon as possible.

He also called for urgent and specific steps to increase the throughput and consistency of humanitarian assistance to innocent Palestinian civilians and reaffirmed his view that a military operation in Rafah should not proceed without a "credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the more than one million people sheltering there."

The White House noted that the two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.