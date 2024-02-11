Egypt is threatening to suspend its peace agreements with Israel if the IDF launches a ground offensive in Rafah, the Associated Press reported.

Rafah and the surrounding region are the southernmost areas of Gaza and border Egypt.

According to Egypt, fighting in the city is liable to force the cessation of the main route for humanitarian aid into Gaza. The warning comes as Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to launch a ground offensive that would eliminate the remaining Hamas battalions in the city.

Earlier, it was reported that Egypt had delivered an ultimatum to Hamas stating that the organization had two weeks to reach a prisoner exchange agreement before Israel launched a ground offensive in Rafah. Hamas countered by saying that such an operation would collapse negotiations for an exchange.

Egyptian authorities are also worried about the possibility of a mass entry of Palestinian refugees entering the Sinai. Egypt has repeatedly pressed Israel to limit the operation in Rafah and warned that Egypt could decide to suspend the peace agreement with Israel.