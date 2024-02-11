Israel's war against Hamas, dubbed Swords of Iron, entered its 19th week on Saturday. The war began on October 7th, the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, when Hamas launched an assault by land sea, and air, massacring over 1,200 and taking 240 Israelis and foreigners hostage. As the war continues, IDF forces continue to advance through southern and central Gaza as terrorists continue launching rockets at the Jewish state from Lebanon and Gaza. Over the past week, discussions have begun heating up over an expected Israeli operation in Rafah, the Gaza Strip's southernmost city to where many Gazans have evacuated after operations in other areas.

Red alert sirens continued to sound in northern Israel on Saturday. The IDF responded by striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Live updates:

Sunday, 4:47 p.m.: According to local reports an Israeli air strike targeted a vehicle near the al-Rahma Mosque in the Nuseirat Camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 4:00 p.m.: A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including terrorist infrastructure and a launch post in the area of Marwahin. A military post, military structure, and additional terrorist infrastructure used by the terrorist organization were also struck in the areas of Ramyeh and Yaroun in southern Lebanon. Earlier today (Sunday), following the identification of suspicious activity in Kfarkela, the IDF fired toward the target.

Sunday, 1:21 a.m.: A suspicious aerial target was intercepted by air defense fighters, triggering the siren earlier in Kibbutz Kadarim.

Sunday, 1:07 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Kibbutz Kadarim, northern Israel.

Saturday, 6:21 p.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

Saturday, 6:16 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Ramot Naftali, northern Israel.

Saturday, 6:15 p.m.: Throughout Saturday, sirens sounded multiple times in northern Israel, warning both of hostile aircraft infiltration and of incoming missiles.

Among the locations where sirens sounded on Saturday morning and early afternoon were Avivim, Ramot Naftali, Rosh Hanikra, Hanita, Betzet, Ya'ara, Liman, Matzuva, Kfar Blum, Sde Nehemia, Shlomi, Amir, Arab al-Aramshe, Zar'it, Shamir, Malkia, Yiftah, Dishon, Gonen, Neot Mordechai, Kfar Szold, Lehavot Habashan, and the Mevu'ot Hermon Regional Center.

The IDF early Saturday afternoon reported that sirens in northern Israel warning of a hostile aircraft infiltration were a false alarm.

"Following the sirens sounded in northern Israel regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, it was determined to be a false identification," the IDF said. "The incident has concluded."

"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Bint Jbeil and a Hezbollah observation post in the area of Markaba.

"In addition, on Friday, IDF fighter jets struck a military command center and military site in Lebanon used by Hezbollah’s aerial defense unit.

"Hezbollah’s military activity south of the Litani River in Lebanon, including the use and storage of armaments, is a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The IDF will continue to defend Israel’s borders from any threat."