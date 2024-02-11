“Europe will never forgive the Jews for Auschwitz,” writes the Dutch novelist Leon de Winter. Paradoxical? Not that much. And perhaps in the minds of many Europeans, Islam is the tool to put an end to this psychological paradox.

Just think that on 7 October, Hamas displaced 1,894 survivors of the Shoah and in Europe the streets were inflamed by Islamists.

The University of Utrecht, the fourth largest city in the Netherlands, has canceled (then resumed) a series of conferences on the Holocaust, because "the safety of the speakers, students, teachers and visitors cannot be guaranteed". The university capitulated to pro-Palestinian threats. “The reason is that we want to facilitate a diverse and balanced dialogue on this issue,” says the rector in Wokkese. “We need more time to place the events of October 7 and beyond in a broader perspective, with room for different opinions and beliefs ".

Fantastic, right? Now, to appease Muslims, European universities are canceling courses on the Shoah. And the courses on the crusades? And colonialism? And the history of religions?

Who knows what Naftali Fürst thinks about it, one of the prisoners portrayed by the American photographer Harry Miller in the Buchenwald camp where many Utrecht Jews died in one of the symbolic images of the Shoah (below him, Elie Wiesel).

On the morning of October 7, Naftali's nephew miraculously saved himself in the Kfar Aza kibbutz, where Hamas killed 62 of the 900 inhabitants.

Frits Bolkestein in the Wall Street Journal recalled that at Utrecht University, Professor Van der Horst wanted to talk about Islamic anti-Semitism in his lecture before retirement and the university prevented him.

Same story in England. Courses on the Holocaust are canceled in schools this week due to "communal tensions" (read, Islamic violence). English actress Maureen Lipman said that "there is no safe place today to be Jewish in England."

Then we are surprised that the kindergartens named after Anne Frank in Germany want to change their names.

There is little to be happy about in Eurabia. And in Utrecht you don't joke with Islamists: an attack in the city center left three dead.

The work of a Dutch artist named Dries Verhoeven in Utrecht shows a white giant fallen from its pedestal: "Sic transit Gloria Mundi".

“I wasn't surprised that Utrecht University wanted to postpone a conference on the Holocaust, but I was surprised when there was some agitation,” comments Max Pam ironically in the Volkskrant.

I was in Utrecht way back in 2009 for a journalistic investigation into the Islamization of Holland and already then I understood that we were living in an obscene moment of cultural chaos.

Welcome to a conquered city!

Mohammed is the first name among those born in Utrecht and the mosques call to prayer with loudspeakers every day.

A professor of Iranian origin, Afshin Ellian, works at Utrecht University, where he is protected by bodyguards.

The cardinal of Utrecht and primate of Holland, Willem Eijk, who I would very much like to see as Pope after the long Bergoglian decadence, said that if the trend were to continue by 2028 the entire archdiocese of Utrecht, the largest in the country and the only one where a Christian presence still exists could "disappear". Eijk expressed the fear that of the 300 churches that the archdiocese of Utrecht still has, in 2028, when he retires, less than twenty will remain.

"Already today, in theory, a single church would be sufficient for all active believers in Utrecht,” explains Trouw. Eijk's prediction is strengthened by the decision to also put up for sale St. Catherine's Cathedral, the symbolic building of Dutch Catholicism since since 1560.

Sic transit Gloria Europae.

The continent we knew will soon no longer exist. But who will remember?

...