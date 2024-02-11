A terrorist who was one of the hundreds released by Israel during the weeklong hostage deal in late November has been arrested again after attempting to illegally enter Israel.

'A-Ziam,' 21, was arrested by Border Police in the Jerusalem area over the weekend. The vehicle in which the terrorist was traveling was stopped for questioning and the officers noticed that the suspect identified herself using an Israeli ID card which does not belong to her.

An investigation revealed that she was a terrorist affiliated with Hamas who was originally arrested in October for participating in disturbances in which she arrived masked and threw stones at security forces and was even shot in the leg in response.

She was also in possession of documents she produced expressing her support for the Hamas massacre of October 7.

A-Ziam was part of the fifth wave of security prisoners who were released as part of the ceasefire deal in November. 240 security prisoners were released in total, about three for every Israeli hostage Hamas released at that time. While Israel released prisoners who were arrested for security and terrorism offenses, Hamas' hostages were and are mostly innocent civilians who were kidnapped on October 7. Hamas continues to hold 136 Israelis hostage, about 30 of whom are believed to have been killed.