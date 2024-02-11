In the last few weeks the combat team of the Givati ​​Brigade has intensified the attack on the West Khan Yunis Battalion and strengthened its operational grip on the area.

IDF forces attacked from the air and on the ground in dense areas, with many enemy forces, and eliminated about 100 terrorists, firing tank shells, sniper ambushes and airstrikes.

During the battle, the brigade identified three terrorists who exited an active house and loaded a suspicious item on a motorcycle. The forces targeted an aircraft which eliminated them. This was followed by secondary explosions, indicating that the suspects had weapons on them.

In addition, a terrorist squad fired an anti-tank missile at a Givati engineering vehicle. With intelligence guidance, the soldiers identified the four terrorists who fired the missile and killed them with sniper fire.

In the meantime, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke this morning to government ministers, ahead of the display of the intelligence collection and technical spoils that were collected in Gaza, saying that “we have penetrated into the heart of Hamas’s most sensitive places, and are using their intelligence against them." Gallant also claimed that, "The more we deepen our operations, the closer we get to a realistic deal in order to return the hostages."

Before the government meeting Gallant noted that "a small part of the items on display include missiles, mines, many maps, communication devices, documents, computers, drives, which all mean that the intelligence that the IDF relies on now, is not only IDF intelligence."