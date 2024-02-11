The Shin Bet and Israel Police announced this morning that two residents of Ein Mahil in northern Israel have been indicted for conspiring with foreign terrorist organizations to facilitate terrorist attacks against the State of Israel.

On January 1, Ein Mahil resident Rami Habibullah, 43, was arrested on suspicion of contacting operatives from the Hamas terrorist organization with the intention of providing intelligence to them following the outbreak of the war on October 7.

Habibullah provided his Hamas contacts with a photograph and intelligence on a security site near his home so that the terrorist organization would fire rockets or missiles at it. He is also suspected of agreeing to recruit Israeli Arabs to join Hamas.

A second suspect, Khaled Saleh, 35, is accused of joining Habibullah in his efforts to commit terrorism.

The Shin Bet and Police stated, “This is a serious activity by Israeli citizens who hatched a malicious plan with Hamas operatives while the State of Israel is in the middle of fighting against that terrorist organization. This activity was thwarted in the initial stages even before the members of the squad had time to execute the plan for terrorist activity inside Israel.”