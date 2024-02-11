פעילות כוחות צה"ל בבית אומר צילום: דובר צה"ל

After more than 12 hours, IDF reserve soldiers from Battalion 910 last night (Saturday) completed a counter-terrorism operation directed by the Shin Bet in Kfar Beit Ummar in the Etzion Brigade.

As part of the operation, the forces searched buildings and interrogated dozens of suspects. They also arrested eight wanted terrorists and located a laboratory for the production of explosive devices.

The soldiers also confiscated dozens of illegal vehicles, as well as military equipment, incendiary materials, ready-to-use Molotov cocktails and other weapons.

Tonight (Sunday), IDF soldiers, the Shin Bet and Border Police arrested six wanted persons throughout Judea and Samaria. In Bethlehem, in the Etzion Brigade, the soldiers arrested two wanted persons and confiscated weapons.

So far, since the beginning of the war, over 3,060 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the Judea and Samaria and Jordan Valley Divisions; over 1,350 of them are members of the terrorist organization Hamas.