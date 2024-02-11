תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל בשטח הרצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops continue to eliminate terrorists and conduct targeted raids in western Khan Yunis. Simultaneously, IDF troops carried out targeted raids in central and northern Gaza. IDF naval troops struck several terror targets as part of their support to the IDF ground troops.

In central Gaza, IDF troops eliminated a terrorist who observed, approached, and fired an anti-tank missile at them. Following this, an additional anti-tank missile was fired at the troops. A short while after, the troops identified two terrorists exiting the building from which the missile was fired, and they directed an aircraft to strike the terrorists.

Additional troops directed an aircraft to strike several terror targets, including a weapons storage facility. Following the IDF strike, secondary explosions were detected, indicating the presence of a large amount of ammunition located inside the facility.

During separate operational activity in western Khan Yunis, IDF troops successfully eliminated terrorists and carried out targeted raids on terror targets, resulting in the discovery of weapons. In additional activity in Khan Yunis, IDF troops struck three weapons storage facilities and a terrorist cell that fired at them. Moreover, IDF troops carried out targeted raids on additional weapons storage facilities, eliminating terrorists, and uncovering multiple weapons.'