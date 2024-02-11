Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday warned Israel against taking any steps towards a broader war against Lebanon, saying that would be Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "last day", Reuters reported.

His comments came at a press conference which he held at the conclusion of a visit to Beirut.

Amir-Abdollahian also said that Iran and the United States have exchanged messages throughout the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, including about Hezbollah.

"During this war and in the recent weeks, there was an exchange of messages between Iran and America," he said, adding that the United States had asked Tehran to request Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, "not to get widely, fully involved in this war against" Israel.

Despite his warning to Israel, Amir-Abdollahian also said Iran saw a political solution as the only way to end the Gaza war.

"Iran and Lebanon confirm that war is not the solution, and that we absolutely never sought to expand it," he stated.

A Wall Street Journal report after Hamas’ October 7 attack claimed that Iranian security officials helped plan the attack and gave the green light for the assault at a meeting in Beirut.

Iran’s Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has denied any Iranian involvement in the Hamas attack.

This past week, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations denied that his country had any involvement in the October 7 massacre, but acknowledged that Hamas receives significant support from his country, including weaponry, training, and other empowering support.

“We have not participated in this decision,” Amir Saeid Iravani told NBC News. “It was the Palestinian decision and the Palestinian implementation. We have no role in this case.”