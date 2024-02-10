The IDF recently facilitated the delivery of over 20 oxygen tanks and additional medical equipment to Al Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis.

This operation, coordinated by officers of the Gaza Coordination and Liaison, involved collaboration with the hospital and international aid organizations.

Due to the use of the hospital by terrorists as an operational hideout, as well as the intense combat in the area near the hospital, the intricate coordination was carried out with an international aid organization and local officials in order to transfer the oxygen tanks to the designated locations, from which the IDF collected the oxygen tanks and transferred them to the hospital.

In January, the IDF reported that since the beginning of the war, 12,000 trucks with 1,052 tons of medical equipment have entered Gaza. In coordination with the international community, the IDF continues to facilitate humanitarian and medical assistance efforts for Gazan civilians.

Close to 30,000 people have been treated in the various field hospitals.