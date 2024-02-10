A military force on Saturday evening arrested three terrorists from Jericho who attempted to infiltrate the Makuk Farm in the Binyamin Region.

The terrorists were caught about 200 meters from the farm's homes.

A search of the terrorist's vehicle revealed two knives, as well as footage on their cellular devices showing the three holding pistols.

The Saturday evening incident follows a similar incident which took place at the site two days after the October 7 massacre.

In that incident three terrorists armed with knives and an axe attempted to infiltrate the farm, and were caught by IDF forces who had been called to the scene.